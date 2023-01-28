Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation

A file photo shows a firetruck belonging to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. (City of Vancouver) A file photo shows a firetruck belonging to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. (City of Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener