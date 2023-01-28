Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation

A fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service tells CTV News it was called to 1045 Howe St. at 5:40 p.m.

Videos posted on social media show flames coming from the building's ground floor and a column of smoke visible from across downtown.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly knock down the flames, attacking the blaze from the front and the rear of the building.

Crews said no injuries had been reported as of 6:30 p.m., but those who were inside the nine-storey building when the fire broke out have been displaced for now.