Fire destroys East Vancouver apartment

An apartment on the third floor of an East Vancouver building was completely destroyed by fire Sunday morning, displacing the occupants.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Asst. Chief Jarret Gray said crews were called to the building at Gore and Keefer streets around 7:15 a.m. A total of 45 firefighters were sent to the scene where flames were seen coming out of the unit's window.

Gray said the fire was contained to one suite, but others were damaged due to impacts from smoke. He also said the building did not have a sprinkler system.

Some occupants of the three-storey building had to be rescued by ladder but ultimately everyone was evacuated safely and no one was seriously injured. The two people who live in the apartment were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Gray said.