Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant

A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says it got the call at 8:49 a.m., and 14 fire apparatuses arrived at the scene.

The fire started in the basement of 209 E 6th Ave., according to VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau.

The building is occupied by Bar Susu, a sister wine bar to the Michelin-star restaurant Published On Main.

Trudeau said the fire spread to the first floor of the building, where crews were able to contain it.

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigator is still on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

In a statement to CTV News, Bar Susu wrote, "We are thankful for the immediate attention by Vancouver firefighters and glad no one was hurt. Due to the fire, Bar Susu will likely need to close its doors for a short period of time, but we hope to be up-and-running again soon."