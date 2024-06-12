VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fire at Metro Vancouver secondary school leads to closure

    A fire at a Metro Vancouver secondary school has led to its temporary closure as officials assess the damage.

    In a post on social media Tuesday night, Maple Ridge's school district shared a message saying the local fire department had been called about a blaze at Garibaldi Secondary.

    The notice said the fire had been contained, but the school would be closed Wednesday to "assess the damage and ensure the safety of the premises."

    No details were provided on how the fire may have started, but the district said it would provide an update when more information is available. 

