VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fire at downtown Vancouver SRO sends 2 to hospital

    Vancouver firefighters knocked down a fire in a SRO building on Cordova Street on Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Image credit: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services/X) Vancouver firefighters knocked down a fire in a SRO building on Cordova Street on Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Image credit: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services/X)

    Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an SRO building in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

    BC Emergency Health Services said the call came in at 11:09 a.m. for a structure fire on Cordova Street between Columbia and Carrall streets.

    It sent three ambulances, a paramedic bike squad and a supervisor to the scene.

    The road was closed on that block while firefighters extinguished the blaze, and several buses were re-routed.

    Crews knocked down the fire and the street reopened around 1 p.m.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News