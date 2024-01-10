Fire at downtown Vancouver SRO sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an SRO building in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

BC Emergency Health Services said the call came in at 11:09 a.m. for a structure fire on Cordova Street between Columbia and Carrall streets.

It sent three ambulances, a paramedic bike squad and a supervisor to the scene.

The road was closed on that block while firefighters extinguished the blaze, and several buses were re-routed.

Crews knocked down the fire and the street reopened around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.