VANCOUVER -- It has already been one year since the first Covid cases arrived in Canada.

Community Engagement Partner at Bromwich + Smith, Taz Rajan, joined CTV Vancouver to share some financial learnings from the pandemic.

A recent study by Bromwich+Smith found that the pandemic has led to less stigma around restructuring debt.

Eight in ten Canadians supported debt forgiveness for those dealing with the death of a loved one (72%), job loss (63%) and student loans (52%).

Rajan shared the pandemic has brought more awareness to the importance of financial security.

It has made people reevaluate their security and emphasize the importance of having an emergency fund.

For those dealing with debt, Rajan explained that one of the first steps is leaning in and knowing your numbers.

People should know that they are not alone and many are struggling with debt at this time.

Reaching out to experts can help gain fresh perspective on a debt situation.

Bromwich+Smith offers a free, no obligation, personalized call to help people gain clarity.

They can provide information on the next steps that can be taken so informed decisions can be made.

There are many reasons why people go in to debt and Bromwich+Smith provides ongoing support for those looking for debt relief solutions.