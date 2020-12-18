VANCOUVER -- When the New Year rolls in, many people feel the holiday let down.

December credit card bills and cold winter weather can be a depressing combination.

As a result, the third Monday of January has been dubbed Blue Monday.

Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The team at Bromwich + Smith are on a mission to create a new day after Blue Monday called Hope Tuesday.

They want the day to be about rebuilding people's financial picture and finding solutions to difficult financial situations.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich + Smith says it is important to start building a game plan now.

Total amounts owing should be calculated, due dates should be made note of and people should be aware of their interest rates.

Once there is a clear picture of the financial situation then a plan can be made to pay the holiday debt off.

Forty per cent of Canadians say that debt negatively impacts their mental health.

That is why it is so important to not ignore the situation and find resources to build a path forward.

The team at Bromwich + Smith offers free consultations.

They can help people deal with creditors, eliminate debt and get back on track.