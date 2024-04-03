VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta leaves 1 dead

    This photo shows the scene of a fatal crash in Delta on April 3, 2024. This photo shows the scene of a fatal crash in Delta on April 3, 2024.
    One person has died after a fiery crash on Highway 99 in Delta Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

    Officers with the BC Highway Patrol were called to the scene at 8:35 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a lamppost while travelling northbound near the Highway 17 off ramp.

    "The vehicle caught on fire with the driver inside. Tragically, the driver has passed away. The cause of the collision is still under investigation," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

    Investigators with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service and the off ramp has been closed.

