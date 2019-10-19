NORTH VANCOUVER - The RCMP is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show a security guard hitting and spitting on a teenager outside a McDonald’s restaurant on the North Shore.

Sgt. Peter DeVries, of North Vancouver RCMP, said police received a call from a McDonald’s employee Thursday afternoon and they’re now calling for witnesses.

“Watching that video is concerning,” DeVries said. “We're asking anyone that saw this happen or who has evidence to contact us.”

The incident has angered Dillan Simard, whose daughter is the one being hit and spit on in the video.

“This one you can clearly see that he spits on her, which is disgusting for sure,” he said. “When I first saw it I was actually just livid. Angry, definitely very angry.”

He says his daughter and her friends were outside the restaurant, looking through the window for a friend. The security guard then came outside and started following the girls and that’s when the altercation started. He says the guard also hit two other girls before the video recording started.

The company that manages Valley Centre, the shopping mall on Lynn Valley Road where the incident took place, issued a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"Over the past few months, we have had issues with a group of young people creating a nuisance for our tenants and their clients and customers," said Dale Mumford, of SDM Realty Advisors, Limited. "We have been working closely with District of North Vancouver RCMP to resolve the problem. Whether the young people involved in this latest incident are part of the problem group, I am not sure. We are continuing to work with the RCMP. The guard in this particular incident is employed by a third-party contracted security firm, which is carrying out its own internal investigation."

DeVries said police are aware of complaints about groups of young people throughout North Vancouver, but added that "none of that is specifically related to this incident."

Simard wants the guard to lose his security license, and for charges to be laid.

“An assault is an assault," Simard said. "And it's not just an assault, it's an assault on a minor. She’s my first born. It’s still pretty upsetting to watch, even a couple of days later, but, you know, she's tough."