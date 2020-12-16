VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at the Biltmore Hotel Tuesday.

Police say a 72-year-old East Vancouver man, Alex Gortmaker, was stabbed to death in the afternoon.

"Investigators believe there is no relationship between the victim and suspect," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"This is an unfortunate case where the victim and suspect had an altercation that tragically resulted in Mr. Gortmaker getting stabbed."

Officers were called to the area shortly after 2:30 p.m. and investigators shut down Prince Edward Street at East 11th Avenue for more than 12 hours.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested in the evening and is in custody. The investigation is ongoing, however.

Several neighbours tweeted about a flood of police cars and a helicopter circling the area shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers also patrolled the neighbourhood by foot to interview witnesses.

The Vancouver Police Department's forensic identification unit was also called in to collect evidence from the scene.

Investigators appeared to be focused on the parkade attached to the building.

Evidence markers were placed on the ramp leading up to the second level.

The fatal stabbing marks the city's 19th homicide of the year.