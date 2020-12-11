VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing two people last year.

Police say 23-year-old Shaquille Kobe Chartrand is wanted on a province-wide warrant for breaching conditions related to assaults that took place on Nov. 3, 2019.

Chartrand allegedly stabbed the victims inside their home near Joyce Street and Boundary Road, police said in a news release Friday. He was arrested at the time, but has since breached the conditions of his release.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and one of them required multiple surgeries, police said.

Police say Chartrand is known to stay in and around the Downtown Eastside.

“We believe there are people out there who know where he is and we need people to come forward with that information," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

Anyone who has information or knows Chartrand's whereabouts should call investigators at 604-717-9069, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.