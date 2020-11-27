VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing that sent a man to hospital earlier this week.

The Vancouver Police Department said the stabbing happened Tuesday night in the Downtown Eastside.

It was reported that a man was stabbed in the area of Hastings and Main streets shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The 45-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained on Friday in stable condition, police said.

The suspect in the incident has been described by the VPD as a white man with a heavy build. At the time, he was wearing dark clothing, including a dark baseball cap.

Officers say they have yet to determine what the relationship was between the men.

Police are appealing to those who may have seen what happened .

"The incident happened early in the evening and so we believe there could be several bystanders who may have seen this horrible offence," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contract the department or Crime Stoppers.