VANCOUVER -- An early morning stabbing caught on camera in East Vancouver is under investigation, with police hoping to speak to witnesses.

Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed outside the Astoria Hotel at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called by a witness who said two men were in the middle of a "physical altercation" on East Hastings Street.

"The victim was taken to hospital where, thankfully, he was treated for non-life threatening injuries," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"We want to speak with the other person involved and anyone else who may have seen this altercation take place."

Surveillance footage from the area shows two men running and fighting along the sidewalk. One man appears to swing at the other, who then falls down. The man still standing makes a stabbing motion several times before the other man stands up and swings at his head.

A third person then walks by while it appears the suspect is still holding a knife up to the victim.

After the victim was stabbed, the suspect walked west on Hastings.

Police say the suspect is about 5'10" tall and has a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black rain jacket, black sweatpants and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone with information should call police at 604-717-4022.