VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating after two people were stabbed at a restaurant in Nelson Square on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Staff at the restaurant were reluctant to talk about what happened, but did say the incident happened inside.

Police taped off a large portion of the square, and at one point at least 10 police officers could be seen in and around the restaurant.

One officer carried a small metal can out of the building.

Police released very limited information about what happened Friday night, only confirming two men had been stabbed.

On Saturday, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News police believe the incident is gang-related.

The victims are both men in their 20s, according to Addison.

BC Emergency Health Services said no paramedics were dispatched to the restaurant so it’s unclear how serious the injuries were, or if the men made their own way to hospital.

Addison said he was also unsure how the victims got to hospital, but he confirmed that their injuries are serious.

No arrests have been made, he said.