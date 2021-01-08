VANCOUVER -- Months after a man died after being punched in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police have announced a manslaughter charge.

In a news release Friday, Vancouver police said 36-year-old Jonathan James Payne has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

The incident happened on Sept. 7 at about 2:30 a.m. near Hastings and Columbia streets. Police did not say at the time what led to the attack, but said they believe the victim, 36-year-old Neil Scarisbrick, and the suspect knew each other.

Police said during an altercation between the two, Scarisbrick was punched and he later died from his injuries.

That incident marked the city's 11th homicide of 2020.

