VANCOUVER -- A man has died after being punched in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police say.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Tuesday that the death occurred the day before.

Investigators believe Neil Scarisbrick was punched in an incident near Hastings and Columbia streets.

Police did not say what led up to the attack, but said they believe the 36-year-old victim knew the suspect.

They have not given any details on the suspect, including whether they have been arrested.

The investigation into the city's 11th homicide of the year is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.