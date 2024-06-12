Fatal crash near George Massey Tunnel leads to significant delays

A fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle near the George Massey Tunnel led to major delays Wednesday morning.

BC Highway Patrol confirmed with CTV News Vancouver it was called about the crash on Highway 99 north at about 6:15 a.m. According to police, a motorcyclist hit a car and "fell onto the roadway."

"The motorcyclist was critically injured by the rear wheels of a semi-truck and tragically has passed away," BCHP's statement said.

BCHP said the driver of the semi-truck did not remain on scene and may not realize what happened.

As a result of the crash and an ongoing investigation, northbound lanes on Highway 99 just before the tunnel were closed for hours. The counter-flow lane was open for northbound traffic, but drivers were advised to avoid the area and take Alex Fraser or Pattullo bridges instead.

Police asked witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video to call 604-526-9744. Investigators are also hoping to speak to the driver or company related to the semi-truck.