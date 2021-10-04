Fatal crash closes stretch of Highway 1 for several hours

Vancouver -

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 1 in B.C. for several hours Monday.

BC Highway Patrol issued a statement at about 9 a.m. saying a crash was reported west of Salmon Arm about two hours earlier.

"Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene," Mounties said in the statement, warning that the investigation is still in its early stages, information could change.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while police gathered evidence. The road reopened at about 1 p.m., but delays were expected due to congestion in the area.

No details were given about how the crash is believed to have happened.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam video from the area should call officers at 250-805-2111.