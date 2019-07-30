

The family of a North Vancouver couple whose disappearance has remained unsolved for more than two decades is offering a $50,000 for any information that helps investigators figure out what happened.

Nick Masee and his wife, Lisa Masee, disappeared in 1994.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the case, and Sgt. Peter DeVries said that police presume that the couple is dead and that they fell victim to "a crime of some sort."

Nick's children, Nick Masee Jr. and Tanya Van Ravenzwaaij-Masee had previously offered $25,000 for relevant tips.

"We've had lots of discussions and meeting over a long period with the North Vancouver RCMP. We're very confident that they've made every effort to investigate anything that was readily available, but it's become obvious that there is nothing they can immediately find," Nick Jr. said.

"So on behalf of the families that are affected by this, we're calling for anyone who might have information regarding the disappearance of our father and his wife, Lisa, to come forward with information to the RCMP.

Few details are known about the case, but investigators did learn that in April 1994, the Masees took a secret trip to the Cayman Islands.

On Aug. 10, 1994—the day before they were last seen—the couple were scheduled to meet a millionaire investor at the then-popular Trader Vic's restaurant in downtown Vancouver, but the meeting never happened.

Zap straps were later found during a search of the Masees' home.

But DeVries said the evidence gathered in the case was never sufficient for investigators to be able to say conclusively that the couple was the victim of a crime or what kind of crime may have taken place.

"In the weeks and months after the Masees disappearance, numerous leads followed by the North Vancouver RCMP ultimately led nowhere," DeVries said. "In fact, the evidence they uncovered led to more questions than answers."

According to the family, Nick would have turned 80 this year and Lisa would have been in her 60s.