Three people injured in the collapse of a ramp at a popular floating restaurant in Richmond two years ago are suing the business, the local harbour authority and the Crown for negligence.

Franco, Tina and Tatiana Zanotto were all hurt when the ramp that led to Pajo's Fish and Chips in Steveston gave way in July 2017. In their lawsuit, they allege that the collapse was caused "solely by the negligence of the defendants."

In this case, the defendants include not only the restaurant, but also the Steveston Harbour Authority and the Crown, all of which either own or lease the part of the harbour where in incident took place.

The lawsuit alleges that these three entities failed to have "a reasonable system for inspection" of the gangway leading to the restaurant and failed to ensure such inspections took place.

The plaintiffs also allege the defendants:

Failed to test the structural integrity of the ramp adequately, or at all

Failed to maintain the ramp adequately, or at all

Failed to repair defects to the ramp that were known or should have been known

Failed to communicate with each other to ensure proper inspection, testing, maintenance, and repair

Failed to determine how much weight the ramp could hold

And failed to post signs about such a weight limit

According to court documents, each of the three plaintiffs sustained multiple injuries in the incident. The lawsuit also says Tina and Tatiana Zanotto have each experienced sleeplessness, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the collapse of the ramp.

The three plaintiffs are seeking general damages, as well as payment for the loss of earnings and earning capacity, the loss of housekeeping capacity and the cost of past and future health care. They also seek court costs and interest.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have been tested in court.

The restaurant did not immediately respond to CTV News' request for comment on Wednesday. This story will be updated if and when comments are received.

At the time of the incident, Pajo's issued a statement on the collapse.

"Our thoughts are with those injured and we wish them a speedy recovery," the restaurant said in July 2017. "We want to thank our staff, patrons and local first responders for their quick response in assisting those who were on the ramp at the time."