Fall Beauty Essentials With Natalie Sexton

VANCOUVER -

The fall season is the perfect time for people to amp up their beauty routine.

Fashion and beauty expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live to share her list of fall beauty picks.

Isa Knox LX New Platinum Skincare: This is formulated with organic hibiscus extract and collagen-boosting peptides. It firms and plumps the skin, while smoothing wrinkles.

Thayer's Rose Petal Facial Toner: This is part of the Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart lineup. This means it is cruelty-free and vegan. Its formula is made from naturally derived ingredients like rose water, aloe vera and witch hazel.

Skinceuticals Discolouration Defense Serum: This product targets visible skin discolouration to achieve brighter, more even looking skin. It is designed for dry, normal, oily and combination skin.

Colgate Renewal Gym Revitalize Toothpaste: Self care also includes oral health. Colgate Renewal comes in three varieties including whitening restoration, enamel fortifying and sensitivity repair.

Herbal Essences Bio Renew Aloe & Hemp Collection: This hair care line contains real ingredients certified by plant experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens. Real aloe nourishes and moisturizes the hair leaving it feel healthy and hydrated.

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant: This deodorant aims to keep people smelling fresh all day long. This formula offers up to 48 hours of sweat-activated odor protection.

