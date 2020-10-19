VANCOUVER -- The autumn harvest is in full swing, which means there are plenty of in season options for fall baking.

Adjoa Duncan of PS By Pretty Sweet joined CTV Morning Live to share a Vegan Roasted Apple Cheesecake recipe..

The dessert is not only vegan, but packed with protein.

One of the key ingredients Duncan used was plant based milk by Elmhurst 1925.

For those new to baking with plant-based milks, Duncan says its important to consider the flavour and texture you are seeking.

Almond, hazelnut, walnut and cashew milk are great for cooking or baking sweet treats.

Elmhurst plant based milks can be found in Vancouver at Whole Foods Stores.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live to see the Vegan Roasted Apple Cheesecake come together.

Elmhurst 1925