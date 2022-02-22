Fake modelling agent used Instagram to find victims, B.C. judge says of sexual assault case
A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault posed as a talent agent on Instagram when he contacted the victims, a B.C. judge told the court during a sentencing hearing earlier this month.
Kashif Ramzan learned of his sentence in a New Westminster courtroom on Feb. 9, about six months after entering guilty pleas in the case.
A transcript of Justice Jennifer Duncan's reasoning was posted online last week, and includes details from the investigation dating back to the fall of 2019.
The court heard that Ramzan used social media to find his victims. According to Duncan, Ramzan contacted women on Instagram, describing himself as someone from a casting or talent agency and as a photographer "with influence in the modelling and acting world."
Mounties in Surrey said previously that Ramzan, now 42, used Instagram accounts called "Nextop Global" and "Globe Talent Management," and operated a website called Reezphotography.com.
The court heard he used the alias "Reez Javier" when dealing with his victims.
Ramzan used the ruse to set up "auditions" with two women, one in 2019 and the other in 2020, and sexually assaulted them during these meet-ups, court documents say.
"While Mr. Ramzan asked both of the complainants about their comfort level with nudity and love scenes in advance of the auditions, by his plea of guilty he has admitted that he neither had their consent nor had an honest but mistaken belief in their communicated consent to engage in the sexual acts that took place with them," Duncan told the court.
Ahead of the hearing, the Crown sought a sentence of two years, less one day, for each charge, which would be served consecutively.
Ramzan's lawyer suggested a blended sentence that would include six months in jail, followed by two years on a conditional sentence. Alternately, she suggested two six-month sentences, followed by three years' probation.
The court heard Ramzan had a difficult childhood that included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as bullying due to a speech impediment, before he moved fro Pakistan to Canada in 2015.
A psychological assessment suggested Ramzan has symptoms of obsessive-compulsive anxiety disorder, and likely had suffered episodes of clinical depression.
"Mr. Ramzan acknowledged the concept of consent is different in Canada, but also believed that Canadian women are more sexually available because of the lack of religious barrier. He thought that if a girl went into a hotel with him, that was consent," the judge summarized of the doctor's analysis.
"(He) admitted that he did not tell his wife what he was doing... He also admitted lying to the complainants about his professional status as a photographer and not providing them with his real name."
Several other factors were weighed during the judge's determination of an appropriate sentence, including a number of reference letters in support of Ramzan, and the fact that his victims were in their late teens when they were assaulted and said they are still dealing with the effects years later.
"Mr. Ramzan set up an elaborate framework of online deceit from which he engaged in a pattern of predatory conduct against young women," Duncan said.
"Mr. Ramzan preyed on his victims’ dreams of success in modelling and acting and lied to them about the influence he had in those spheres."
Ultimately, Ramzan was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Count 1, and two years, less a day, on Count 2. This is to be served concurrently, the judge said, and followed by a three-year probation order.
When Ramzan is out on probation, he will have to report to an officer and have no contact with his victims.
He can have no communication online or in other ways with anyone under the age of 16 unless they're a member of his family, and cannot use a computer or other device to access social media or chat rooms.
Other conditions can be read in the transcript online.
He's also required to provide a DNA sample, and must comply with the federal Sex Offender Information Registration Act for life.
And Ramzan was ordered to pay a $200 victim fine surcharge on each count, and given two months to do so.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic.
-
IIO investigating after man dies during police incident in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich police say the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) and the B.C. Coroners Service are looking into a fatal incident that occurred on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social meida, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
-
Vehicle thefts on the rise, but string of F-150 thefts 'an anomaly': expert
Organizations are noticing a rise in stolen vehicles over the past few years, though the theft of over a dozen Ford F-150 trucks over the span of several days recently in Edmonton was surprising to some experts.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain in the forecast
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
17-year-old girl missing from West Island after making 'worrying comments'
Montreal police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl who made 'worrying comments' before she went missing from the West Island.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Saskatoon
-
Feds pledge nearly $2.8M in search for graves connected to 2 Sask. residential schools
Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs is receiving around $2.7 million of federal funding to help research those who attended Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School.
-
City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses
A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Regina
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
-
Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards
Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
London
-
Hanover, Ont. youth charged after reports of a hand gun at a high school
A 14-year-old youth in Hanover, Ont. is charged after a school in the community had to be put into a ‘hold and secure’ on Tuesday.
-
Bus cancellations no longer mean school closures for TVDSB schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says it will no longer require snow day closures for schools that have mostly bussed-in students.
-
Water rescue crews called to assist search for missing London, Ont. man
Emergency crews are searching for a missing person near the Thames River in central London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court
Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.