VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man posed as a modelling agent to lure his victims, the RCMP alleges in a statement announcing charges have been laid.

Mounties with the Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit said they began investigating in April, after reports were filed with police.

"Several females, young adults and youths" said they were sexually assaulted while meeting a man who claimed to be an agent, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"In some of the circumstances, victims were contacted through Instagram and then met with (the) man thinking they were going to go to an audition or photoshoot."

Following an investigation, Kashif Ramzan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. The 40-year-old has also been charged with one count each of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and forcible confinement.

Mounties say Ramzan is alleged to have used the Instagram accounts Nextop Global and Globe Talent Management (Globetalentmgt). He is also alleged to have operated a website called Reezphotography.com, a website that appeared to still be active Friday afternoon.

Police say Ramzan may be known to some as Reez Javier.

"I'm a Casting Director & Photographer and I make cool things," a message on the site says.

"I always push the best of imagery, both stills and films. I evolve, photography evolves, and clients evolve, so the way we get the job done should evolve as well."

Under the heading "Reasons to Choose My Service," the site's creator lists passion, philosophy, insight, ideas, creativity and quality.

"I appreciate the raw reality of everyday life, the fleeting beauty of those in-between moments, and I do my very best to take every picture with that in mind," the site says.

Mounties say the circumstances surrounding the allegations led them to believe there may be additional victims. Those with more information who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 604-599-7848.