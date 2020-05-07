VANCOUVER -- Customers of a supermarket chain headquartered in B.C. will soon have to wear face coverings while shopping.

In an online advisory posted earlier this week, T&T Supermarket said masks must be worn as of May 11.

Describing the pandemic as a "critical time," the grocery store chain cited Public Health Agency of Canada advise that appropriate use of face masks or coverings can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Health Canada has said non-medical face masks can reduce the spread of the wearer's own infectious respiratory droplets.

Non-medical face masks or other face coverings should fit securely to the head with ties or ear loops, maintain their shape after washing and drying, be changed as soon as possible when damp or dirty, and be made of at least two layers of tightly-woven fabric.

Read more on appropriate use of masks from federal health officials.

"Our staff stand at the forefront to serve our community… we would like to make sure our colleagues are working in a safe environment," the company said.

Those without access to a mask or other face covering are asked to shop online instead.

Last month, T&T was the first Canadian grocery store chain to test customers for fever before they entered.

At a location in downtown Vancouver, a security guard stood outside the front door, armed with an infrared thermometer which could be used to get temperature readings from customers' foreheads.

The screening is mandatory for staff, but still an option for customers.

Health officials including B.C.'s provincial health officer raised doubts as to whether the measure would be useful in detecting cases.

"Not having a fever doesn't mean that you're necessarily safe," she said at the time.

"You can have other symptoms that might be indicative of being sick."