'Extremely hard to keep up': NSFW Vancouver dessert shop closing

Warning: This article includes an image of suggestive pastries.

A phallic food purveyor in Vancouver is closing its doors.

The 7-Inch Waffle House on Broadway, a dessert shop slinging NSFW waffles shaped like male and female genitalia, will be closing at the end of March.

In an email to CTV News, the owner said “the rising cost of business in Vancouver” has led to many businesses, including theirs, having to shut down.

“With rent increases and inflation, it's been extremely hard to keep up during the non-peak months,” the owner wrote.

The shop offers naughty dessert waffles, with tongue-and-cheek names such as “the cream pie,” “the WAP,” “Dickie” and “King Kong.”

But the unorthodox waffle house may still pop up.

If all goes well, the owner said customers could see them at the Richmond Night Market this season, along with Vancouver’s Pride festival this summer. They're waiting for their applications to be approved.

7-Inch Waffle House will be closing on March 31.