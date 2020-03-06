VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has issued an extreme weather advisory as temperatures could reach below freezing over the weekend.

While the city's forecast could see high temperatures reach double digits, lows could fall below 0 C in the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, Friday is expected to see sun and highs of 8 C, with lows of 3 C predicted overnight. Saturday could see some showers, with lows of 0 C forecast.

Even though Sunday could get up to 10 C with sun throughout the day, overnight lows could get as cold as -2 C.

To prepare for these colder temperatures, the city is opening extra emergency shelter spaces through Sunday.

A warming centre will also be open at Powell Street Getaway from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. over the weekend. The drop-in warming centre can accommodate anyone and accepts pets, bikes and carts.

"If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters," the City of Vancouver's advisory says.

If it snows, the city is ready with salt trucks and plows. The city says certain routes will be higher priority for clearing including main roads, bus routes and bridges.