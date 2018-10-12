

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP has determined dozens of mail-in voting applications filed in Surrey, B.C. ahead of next week's municipal election were fraudulent.

The city's Chief Elections Officers confirmed earlier this month that 73 applications had been tagged as suspicious, and Mounties have since determined the majority were fraudulently filed.

"The investigation revealed that 67 of these applications were fraudulent, in that they were not completed or signed by the voter listed on the application," the detachment said in a statement Friday.

"Two of these applications requested ballots be sent to addresses that were not associated to the named applicant."

The other 65 filings used addresses that matched the named, but unsigned applicant.

Surrey RCMP noted it has not found any evidence linking the fraudulent applications to a particular candidate or party. No ballots were sent out as a result of the fraudulent applications either.

Mounties said investigators have identified and interviewed two persons of interest in the case, but no one has been charged.

"Further investigation will be required to determine if criminal charges or charges under the Local Government Act are warranted," Surrey RCMP said.

According to Mounties, no one came forward to complain about being directly victimized by the applications. Authorities only learned about the alleged wrongdoing through third parties.