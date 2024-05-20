'Expect major delays': Sea-to-Sky Highway incident blocking traffic in both directions

Drivers travelling on the Sea-to-Sky Highway should expect major delays Monday due to a motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC says the incident is blocking traffic in both directions approximately 24 kilometres north of Squamish, B.C.

The incident was reported to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which posted about it on social media around 3:15 p.m.

"Expect major delays in both directions," DriveBC warned.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

B.C. Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.