VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Expect major delays': Sea-to-Sky Highway incident blocking traffic in both directions

    A webcam at Daisy Lake Road, 26 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C., looking south at 4:12 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024. (DriveBC) A webcam at Daisy Lake Road, 26 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C., looking south at 4:12 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024. (DriveBC)
    Share

    Drivers travelling on the Sea-to-Sky Highway should expect major delays Monday due to a motor vehicle incident.

    DriveBC says the incident is blocking traffic in both directions approximately 24 kilometres north of Squamish, B.C.

    The incident was reported to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which posted about it on social media around 3:15 p.m.

    "Expect major delays in both directions," DriveBC warned.

    It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

    B.C. Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

    Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News