VANCOUVER -- A B.C.-based car-share company is expanding its fleet by more than 200 vehicles in the next few months.

In a statement Wednesday, Evo said 250 new hybrids would be on Metro Vancouver's streets in April.

While some may have wondered whether the introduction of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft would impact the local business, the company created by BCAA says it intends to stay.

"Evo is stepping up – we're investing significantly and doing everything possible to get more Evos on the road and keep expanding to meet growing demand," the company's vice-president, Tai Silvey, said in the statement.

The company also suggested it was implementing "technology and systems enhancements" to ensure smooth booking during peak times.

Silvey said the fleet may expand further by the summer.

With the new batch of vehicles being rolled out in the spring, the company's fleet of Toyota Priuses will reach 1,750.

The announcement came almost two months after competitor Share Now, formerly Car2Go, announced it was leaving the region.

In December, Share Now said it was pulling out of the North American market altogether, effective at the end of February.