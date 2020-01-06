VANCOUVER -- It appears that frustration over a lack of parking spaces on a Vancouver street has boiled over into an act of vandalism against car share vehicles.

Someone decided to dump rocks, compost, sawdust and motor oil onto Evo and Car2Go vehicles that were parked side-by-side near Brunswick Street and 5th Avenue over the weekend.

"I was shocked," said Syliva Matthies, a neighbourhood resident who saw the mess. "I was standing there frozen in shock."

The passenger side mirror on the Car2Go was broken as well.

It's unclear what motivated the vandalism, but a local man who shared a picture of the aftermath on Reddit said parking spots in the area can be hard to come by.

"The hilarious part is that by vandalizing the cars they didn't move all day, in an area those cars would've normally been used within hours," he wrote.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, and both vehicles remained parked on the same street Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BCAA, which runs the Evo car share service, told CTV News a worker was being sent to clean up the vehicle and move it.

"With 1,500 Evos on the road and over 10,000 trips a day, we do see an occasional vandalism case," Sara Holland said in an email. "It's not a widespread problem, but it does add cost and complexity to our operation which is frustrating when we're here to help Vancouverites get around town."

Holland said BCAA has filed a police report about the incident.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander