VANCOUVER -- A moratorium to protect B.C. tenants from being evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic officially lifted on Tuesday, and some long-time Vancouver residents have already been asked to leave, leading to concerns of a possible wave of evictions.

Nelia Guevarra has been living in her apartment on East Broadway and Carolina Street for 24 years. In December, she was served an eviction notice, saying she'd have to leave by April.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province put a ban in March on most evictions.

Guevarra said the moratorium was "a blessing."

"At least I had peace," she said.

But just weeks before the ban was lifted on Sept. 1, Guevarra was told she would have to leave by the end of the month, because a developer wants to build a six-storey, 65-unit building on the lot.

"I am a senior, 67 years old, with a disability," Guevarra said. "Maybe I will be homeless."

Since the moratorium was lifted, the Vancouver Tenants Union launched a website for tenants to report evictions so they can be tracked.

"John Horgan said that COVID would not make anyone end up on the streets, no one would lose their homes," said Vince Tao, spokesperson for the VTU. "We don't think that's true."

CTV News Vancouver reached out to PortLiving, the developer wanting to build near East Broadway and Carolina, but has not heard back.

"Be human, be compassionate, try to put yourself into my place," Guevarra said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim