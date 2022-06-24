Events guide: Canada Day 2022 in the Vancouver area

Canada Day events are back after a pandemic-prompted hiatus, and several parties are planned for the Vancouver area.

Here's a quick look at some of the celebrations planned for July 1, which is a Friday this year, starting with events that include fireworks.

SURREY

The City of Surrey hosts one of the region's biggest events, and this year's schedule includes activities recognizing the area's Indigenous history, as well as performances from local artists.

The city says there will be more than 30 food trucks parked near the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, as well as 16 rides, 18 vendors and 30 live musical performances.

The headliner this year is the Canadian rock band Arkells.

Surrey's Canada Day includes fireworks starting at 10:15 p.m.

BURNABY

This year, Burnaby is hosting what it's calling "StreetFest," an event that includes food trucks, family-friendly activities and live performances.

Three-time Juno Award winner k-os is the party's headliner, and there will also be shows from Bif Naked and Alex Cuba.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

COQUITLAM

The City of Coquitlam is promising fireworks too, following a day of multi-cultural programing at Town Centre Park.

The schedule also includes family-friendly activities such as face painting, a scavenger hunt and "exciting, quick and fun active games."

ABBOTSFORD

Celebrate Canada in Abbotsford with fireworks at 10, following a day of family activities, a food truck festival, parade and live performances.

VANCOUVER

Revellers who choose to stay in the city won't be treated to fireworks at Canada Place this year. The venue said the pandemic made things too uncertain to commit to the costs associated with the fireworks themselves, as well as safety and security measures.

There are still plans for an in-person event on the waterfront though, with a theme of diversity and togetherness.

Vancouver's headliner is country singer Johnny Reid, and the plans also include performers from local First Nations.

There are a couple family-friendly "zones" with exhibits and entertainers, as well as a section dedicated to the Canadian Forces, and several food trucks.

WEST VANCOUVER

West Vancouver has plans for a full-day kids' zone, as well as hours of live music and other performances.

NORTH VANCOUVER

Residents of North Vancouver can check out Shipbuilders Square for live performances, food, a beer garden and "good times for all ages."

RICHMOND

In Richmond, Canada Day also means the annual Steveston Salmon Festival.

Attendees can take in storytelling, demonstrations and activities, and while there's no parade this year, there will be "festival zones" in the village.

DELTA

The party in Delta happens at Diefenbaker Park, where there will be cake, entertainment, hot dogs and face painting.

PORT COQUITLAM

The party in PoCo starts with a pancake breakfast and fishing derby at Lions Park, followed by events including a "grand finale pyro musical" at Castle Park.

PORT MOODY

Canada Day in Port Moody is part of its Golden Spike Days Festival, and this year will include music, "family fun" and crafts.

The city's July 1 event also includes band 54-40 as its headline performer.

WHITE ROCK

In Memorial Park in White Rock, Canada Day by the Bay includes local live entertainment, family-friendly events and vendors.

NEW WESTMINSTER

Canada Day in New West this year includes concerts at Ryall and Westminster Pier parks, painting and yoga at Queen's Park, drumming at Moody Park, and events through the weekend across the city.

PITT MEADOWS

A pancake breakfast, dog show, eating contest and performances including a magic show are all part of Canada Day in Pitt Meadows.

MAPLE RIDGE

Residents of Maple Ridge can celebrate with food trucks, a beer garden, activities and entertainment at Memorial Peace Park. There's a dog photo contest, laser tag, a climbing wall, mini golf, pony rides, scavenger hunt, farmers market and more.

LANGLEY

The Township of Langley is holding this year's Canada Day festivities at the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

There will be live entertainment, family-friendly activities, exhibits and resources to help Indigenous people and non-Indigenous Canadians "move forward together in a good way."

BOWEN ISLAND

Canada Day on Bowen Island has a theme of "reconciliation, celebration and community." It'll be a day of all-ages activities, learning opportunities, food, music and fun, the municipality promises.