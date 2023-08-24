Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts

All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

A number of evacuation orders remain in place for West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and other areas of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

Travis Whiting, Kelowna's fire chief, was emotional Thursday morning as he announced the lifting of the orders.

"This is really exciting news. The energy is very, very high and very, very positive this morning. It has been our goal for the last seven days to get all the residents home safely and we couldn't be more excited to see this happen," he said at a news conference.

"Take care of each other and we'll do our best to get you home," he said, his voice breaking as he concluded his remarks.

After a week of intense firefighting efforts and a turn in the weather, the two fires that sparked in the Okanagan city last week are now considered held.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that four properties in Kelowna were impacted by the fires, which could mean anything from minor damage to complete destruction. The number of homes or businesses affected is unclear because a property can include multiple structures.

Whiting also told people who are returning that they will see a heavy presence of fire crews patrolling what may be an unrecognizable landscape.

"You're not returning home to the same neighborhood that you left," he said. "Fire has burned in very close to a lot of these homes, right into the backyards."

Those returning are also being warned they could encounter a variety of hazards, including damaged trees. Residents are being asked to stay out of parks and other "natural areas" so crews can assess potential safety issues.

On the other side of Okanagan Lake, the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control and it is uncertain when displaced residents will be able to return home.

"I don't want to speculate on numbers or timeframes," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Thursday morning.

"There are large neighborhoods that are getting closer and closer to getting back home. But there are also neighborhoods where it's going to be a little while, particularly those that have sustained significant fire damage."

The number of properties damaged or destroyed in West Kelowna, the West Bank First Nation, and parts of the Central Okanagan Regional District is close to 200.