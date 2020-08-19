VANCOUVER -- An evacuation order is in place for several addresses in the Regional District of East Kootenay as an out-of-control wildfire continues to grow.

The fire, known as the Doctor Creek Wildfire, is burning about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, B.C., according to the BC Wildfire Service. It has been added to the service's list of wildfires of note.

According to the regional district, the evacuation order is in effect for the Findlay Creek Area: north of Whitetail Lake up to Dutch Creek; west of the Purcell Conservancy Corridor; south to Doctor Peak and Mount Allen; east to the Skookumchuck forest service road.

Anyone in that area must leave immediately, the regional district said, adding that Mounties will be helping to expedite the process.

More information on the evacuation is available on the regional district website. Evacuees are reminded to continue to observe COVID-19 precautions - including physical distancing and frequent handwashing - while leaving the area.

Those under the evacuation order are asked to call 250-342-1480 to register with Emergency Support Services. Anyone who needs transportation assistance leaving the area can call 250-489-9677.

The Doctor Creek fire was discovered Tuesday, and the BC Wildfire Service believes it was caused by lightning. As of Wednesday evening, the blaze was estimated at 400 hectares in size, though the wildfire service says the situation is "rapidly evolving" and the estimated size of the fire is expected to increase as accurate mapping becomes available.

There were 20 firefighters on the ground with heavy equipment en route Wednesday night, according to the wildfire service.