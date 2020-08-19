VANCOUVER -- After several days of hot and sunny weather, a major change is coming to the forecast, Environment Canada says.

A wet and cool weather pattern will begin Wednesday night through Friday, according to the weather agency, bringing strong southerly winds and the risk of thunderstorms.

Significant rain is also expected, with projections showing some areas along the coast could see more than 100 mm of rain between Wednesday and Friday.

MAJOR SHIFT to wet and cool pattern for coastal BC beginning tonight through Friday, Aug 21, 2020. Southerly winds, risk of thunderstorms accompany significant rainfall.#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/hX8lcKjjpn — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 19, 2020

Unfortunately, the weather agency is also predicting a cold front in the southern Interior will cause winds to shift Friday with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h. Environment Canada says this is an "unfavourable speed and direction" for the current wildfire situation.

The wildfire burning near Skaha Lake has grown to 1,400 hectares since Tuesday and has already destroyed at least one home.