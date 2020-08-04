VANCOUVER -- A wildfire burning north of Princeton, B.C., has prompted an evacuation alert for 43 properties near Highway 5A.

The Dry Lake fire has burned an estimated 20 hectares since being sparked by lightning on Saturday.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department is asking people who use nearby lakes to give space to skimmer planes helping battle the fire. It described the fire as an interface fire, as it is burning near structures.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the 43 properties under evacuation alert are along Highway 5A between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Provincial Park.

The regional district is asking people under the alert to take “proactive measures” in case it is upgraded to an evacuation order.

Nearly 100 new wildfires were sparked over the long weekend due to lightning, but cooler weather over the next few days is expected to bring some relief for firefighters on the frontlines.