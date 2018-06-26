

CTV Vancouver





An inmate who walked away from a worksite two weeks ago was found in Vancouver after police noticed he wasn't wearing a bike helmet.

Michael Lund, 42, was reported missing in Pitt Meadows Wednesday, June 13.

Though Fraser Regional Correctional Centre is a high-security facility, police said Lund is only serving time for property-related crimes. Officials searched for the convict, who was wearing a red shirt, red pants and a red jacket when he escaped, but he remained on the lam until June 22, Mounties said.

He was found by Vancouver police on Friday as he rode a bike without a helmet. Officers then realized the man breaking the province's helmet law was the escapee.

Lund was arrested without incident and remains in custody, Mounties said Monday in the announcement of his arrest.