The Sedin twins have announced they're retiring from the NHL at the end of the season, marking the end of an era for the Vancouver Canucks.

Speaking together at a press conference Monday, Daniel and Henrik Sedin told reporters they mulled their decision for months, and ultimately decided it was time to call it quits after 18 years with the team.

"Early in the season we were leaning toward this, but you never want to make a final decision. You don't know how you're going to feel," Henrik said.

"We wanted to come and play every game, don’t treat it as a goodbye season."

The Sedins' retirement means they only have three games left on the ice: on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes and Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Daniel said they intend to use those final games to show appreciation to everyone who has supported them over the years, both on the ice and off.

"It's a chance for us to thank the fans," he said. "It's more us getting a chance to thank the fans than the other way around."

Their families will also be joining them for their farewell games.

The 37-year-old Swedish twins, who each earned more than 1,000 points over the course of their celebrated careers, said they decided to step back to spend more time with their loved ones. That means being at more birthdays, soccer games and riding lessons.

And most – but not all – of their family members are excited about their choice.

"My youngest one is a little disappointed," Henrik said. "I think deep inside he wants me to keep playing. He loves hockey."

Both brothers signed onto the Canucks the same season, back in 2000, something they said they never counted on but have always been grateful for. When it came to their departure, Daniel said there was never any question of whether they would leave as a pair.

"Throughout the years it's always been the two of us. And we came in as teammates and we should leave as teammates," he said.

The brothers, who have mentored many players over the years, also said they felt it was time to let a new generation lead the Canucks, who struggled through another disappointing season that will see them finish near the bottom of the league.

But even when wins were hard to come by, Henrik said they have felt blessed by their day-to-day lives living in Vancouver.

"We've always loved it here, so we were very fortunate," he said. "Losing has been tough but life outside hockey is very nice."

Daniel said they also cherished the charity work they did with the Canucks, in particular their visits to BC Children's Hospital.

"You see the kids, how happy they are, you meet their families. I think you realize that hockey, it's a game," he said. "I think that's probably the most emotional place that we go to, and as players we really appreciate those visits."

Once the season ends, the Sedins said they look forward to more tee-times and less frequent workouts, but their long-term plans are entirely up in the air. They also said they expect to stay on the West Coast, at least for a while, since "Sweden isn't going anywhere."

They didn't rule out the possibility of returning to the NHL as coaches, but said they probably won't be considering that possibility for years.

As far as reflecting on their legacy goes, the twins said they prefer to focus on their good fortune.

"We've never been guys, I think, that looked back. We take it day by day," Henrik said. "We know we've had the best jobs in the world and we tried to treat it that way."