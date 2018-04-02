For the first time in a long time, Vancouver Canucks tickets are a hot commodity.

The sudden rush to get tickets comes from fans looking to say goodbye to the team's long-time captain and his twin brother, Henrik and Daniel Sedin. The 37-year-old Swedes announced they'd be hanging up their skates at the end of the season.

The announcement means fans of the brothers have only two more opportunities to watch them in action in Vancouver: when they play Vegas on Tuesday and Arizona on Thursday.

Finishing near the bottom of the league, the team will not make the playoffs and will finish the season in Edmonton Saturday.

Last month, tickets were selling for as little as $20 after Brock Boeser was sidelined by injury, and in October, prices dropped to a mere $16 for upper bowl seats. But in the hours following the Sedins' announcement, they were listed on reseller sites for prices starting at US$113.

Sites like StubHub were selling seats for the Golden Knights game for up to US$400 per ticket. One ticket holder was attempting to sell two tickets for Club Section 107 at US$5,000 for the pair.

For the Coyotes, the cheapest available option was US$237 for a single seat in the upper bowl, and the most expensive was US$675 for a seat in Club Section 105 at the blue line.

Not a single ticket was available through the Canucks' website on Monday afternoon. Fans who visited the ticket window at Rogers Arena were still able to purchase single tickets when CTV News visited the venue after the retirement announcement.

Ticket broker Kingsley Bailey said anyone hoping to give them an in-person send-off should be prepared to pay.

"There will not be enough tickets in the building for all the fans who want to go to the game," he said.

The twins have been fan favourites for years, spending their entire NHL careers in Vancouver.

"Thank you so much for all the great hockey playing and bring great community people, and just great human beings," fan Gloria Lee said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst