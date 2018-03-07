

Tickets to Vancouver Canucks games are selling for as little as $20 after one of the team’s star players was sidelined by an injury, leaving fans with even less to root for during what has already been a lacklustre season.

Brock Boeser collided with Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena Monday. Boeser's lower back clipped an open gate in the boards as he fell.

"He's got a small fracture, but he's going to be fine," Canucks coach Travis Green told reporters the day after the game. "He walked out of the hospital."

Boeser, however, likely won't be able to return to the ice for the remainder of the season.

And while the team was not going to make the NHL playoffs either way, TSN 1040 host Blake Price said the injury is likely to disappoint fans.

"It's really what it means to the fans because to the fans, it was the last…relevant focus for the team for the rest of the year," Price said. "Could (Boeser) score 35 goals? Could he go on a magical run and score 40 goals? Could he win the rookie of the year? All those plot lines get washed away."

That also means ticket prices are nearing record lows.

Nosebleeds to Wednesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes could be had for as little as $20 on Craigslist.

On the Canucks' website, tickets in the upper bowl are selling for $32 and $49 for Friday's matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

Tickets to more sought after games such as those against the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are selling between $50 and $100.

"I think the organization has to realize and understand that the fans aren't going to come. They had a reason to come because of Boeser," said Kingsley Bailey, a longtime ticket re-seller.

"If you really want to go to a hockey game, now is the time because prices are going to be at an all time low," Bailey said.

Boeser's absence will also be felt by his teammates.

"We're going to miss him. That's a guy I think the fans of this city should be excited (about)," said forward Daniel Sedin. "He is the real deal."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos