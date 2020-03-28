VANCOUVER -- A London Drugs in downtown Vancouver is warning the public that one of its pharmacy staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person works at the Georgia and Granville location of London Drugs, and last worked on March 18. The worker was asymptomatic at that time, but has since been self-isolating at home.

The Georgia and Granville location was closed on Saturday so it could be deep cleaned, but it reopened on Sunday after Vancouver Coastal Health gave approval to the store to reopen.

London Drugs staff have been surface cleaning every hour “at all customer touch points,” the company said. When the stores close, there is also a daily deep clean.

Chris Chiew, general manager for pharmacy for London Drugs, said the stores were not limiting the number of customers allowed in stores last week. The stores had installed plastic shields at pharmacy counters, but not store tills.

The company is now training its loss prevention staff to provide security to make sure customer numbers inside the stores are limited, and will have plastic shields installed at all tills this week, Chiew said.

Many B.C. grocery stores and drug stores have been limiting the number of customers, monitoring queues to make sure customers are standing two metres apart, and have installed shields at tills to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.