Emergency officials warn B.C. residents to prepare for flood, wildfire seasons

With warmer weather on the way, emergency officials are warning British Columbians to prepare for "climate-related hazards" such as floods and wildfires.

Bowinn Ma, the provincial minister of emergency management and climate readiness, gave a preview of the upcoming flood and wildfire seasons during a news conference Thursday, along with staff from the River Forecast Centre, BC Wildfire Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"As we reflect on the last two years and beyond, we cannot ignore the extreme hardships that many British Columbians face due to devastating wildfires, floods and landslides," said Ma. "Homes have been destroyed, businesses have been affected, and families have been displaced. Our climate is changing and we must take action now to adapt to the new realities that we face."

Ma added that B.C. communities are particularly at risk this time of year as the snowpack melts and water levels rise.

"The lessons we've learned from the catastrophic floods two years ago are helping us become more prepared for extreme flooding," she said. "We have been investing in detailed flood hazard maps for areas currently lacking such a resource and we are developing a new comprehensive provincial flood strategy."

The province also announced Thursday that communities across B.C. will soon have access to high-quality elevation data that will help support planning for floods, wildfires, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by climate change.

According to the River Forecast Centre, the average provincial snowpack is slightly below normal this year, but a small number of regions have experienced snowpack levels well above normal.

"Spring is a time of change and renewal, but it can also bring unpredictable weather patterns that may cause emergencies," said Ma. "If we all take proactive steps to prepare for these events, we can better protect ourselves, our loved ones and our homes, while minimizing the impact of these increasingly common occurrences."

To prepare for potential flooding, the province suggests that residents have an evacuation plan in place and put together an emergency kit that includes essentials such as water, non-perishable food items, medication and a first-aid kit.

Those living in low-lying areas are also encouraged to move equipment and other items to higher ground and clear perimeter drains, eaves troughs and gutters.

Beyond flooding caused by the spring freshet, the province is also asking people to be prepared for extreme heat, drought and wildfires.

"We've seen that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and projected to become more severe due to climate change," said Ma. "Extreme heat is now a part of our reality and it is critical that British Columbians understand what it is that they can do to protect themselves and their loved ones when these events happen."

The province said last October was one of the driest and warmest Octobers on record, which elevated drought conditions across B.C.

"As a result of drought conditions, the BC Wildfire Service is observing more advanced fire behaviour than what is typical at this time of year," said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston. "Given the current conditions, we are urging the public to exercise caution as the majority of spring wildfires are caused by people and are therefore preventable."

The province is also warning people to be aware of open burning regulations before lighting a fire and to create a buffer zone around their property that is clear of debris and any flammable materials, such as wood piles, dry leaves or fuel.

Other impacts from extreme heat remain a concern as well.

"During extreme heat events, it's important to stay cool and hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion or heatstroke," the province said in a news release. "People should limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and regularly check in on friends, neighbours and family members."

More than 600 people died during B.C.'s record-breaking heat dome in the summer of 2021.