VANCOUVER -- Police and paramedics are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Fraser River Saturday afternoon, but police say nothing has been found yet and no planes have been reported overdue.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a media liaison officer with the RCMP, told CTV News Vancouver the emergency response was prompted by a single report. He said police have checked with local airports and no planes have been reported overdue, and no one has been reported missing.

RCMP are currently searching the area by boat and by air, Manseau said. So far, they have not found any sign of the reported plane.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver crews were called to the intersection of 272 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge around 1:22 p.m.

Police requested the ambulance crews because of a report of a plane crash, the spokesperson said. Four ground ambulances and one air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and are staging on the Maple Ridge side of the river.

As of 2:20 p.m., no patients had been transported to hospital, and no plane had been located, according to EHS.