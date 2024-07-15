Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'

VANCOUVER
    The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.

    In a text message sent to local media, Reid Hamer-Jackson said he would hold a press conference "about resignation consideration," according to Castanet News.

    The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the lookout on Columbia Street West.

    The mayor was stripped of his position as official city spokesperson in May after more than a year of conflict with council and city staff.

    The resolution was made in a closed-door meeting after Hamer-Jackson "repeatedly demonstrated that he is not willing to reflect the will of council," according to a statement from the city.

    "These measures signify council’s resolve to maintain trust and transparency in our leadership," the statement said. "We will move forward with confidence and continue to put the interests of the community ahead of our own, knowing our actions will reinforce ethical governance."

    In March, Coun. Katie Neustaeter accused the mayor of "chaotic and unpredictable behaviour" after he removed councillors from city standing committees and replaced them residents from the community.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    With files from The Canadian Press

