Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Polls have now closed across the country in Canada's 44th federal election, with the CTV News Decision Desk projecting a Liberal minority.
With thousands of votes still to be counted in British Columbia, most of the province's 42 ridings have already been called, with the Conservatives taking 13, the Liberals winning 13, the NDP winning 12 and the Greens winning one. Three seats were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.
Among the victorious New Democrats was party leader Jagmeet Singh, who held his Burnaby South riding.
In a speech to supporters at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Singh promised to continue fighting.
"I want to let Canadians know that you can count on the New Democrats to continue fighting for you," Singh said. "We are going to continue fighting for you just the same way we fought for you during the pandemic."
Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May was re-elected in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, but Green incumbent Paul Manly was trailing in Nanaimo-Ladysmith as of 10:15 p.m.
At that time, only two of the victorious candidates were from a party that wasn't the incumbent party in the riding.
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Parm Bains the winner of Steveston-Richmond East, defeating Conservative incumbent Kenny Chiu.
In Port Moody-Coquitlam, NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo unseated incumbent Conservative MP Nelly Shin.
Zarrillo, a business analyst and three-term Coquitlam city councillor, also ran against Shin in the last election, when only 1,160 votes separated the first-place Conservatives from the third-place Liberals.
Other battleground ridings were called for the incumbent party, with Liberal Terry Beech holding onto his Burnaby North-Seymour riding, which has been the site of protests over the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project for years.
Beech famously bucked his party in 2017 by voting against the pipeline.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
At dissolution, B.C. had 17 Conservative MPs, 11 Liberals, 11 New Democrats, two Greens and one Independent: former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who did not seek re-election.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gambled that a pandemic election would restore his party to a majority government, as it had after the 2015 election. That gamble ultimately failed to pay off, with the Liberals returned to Parliament with a (larger/smaller) minority.
The party's platform includes $78 billion in new spending over the next five years, much of it going to Canada's post-pandemic recovery. There's also $2 billion promised towards Indigenous reconciliation efforts, a climate plan that aims to bring the oil and gas sector to net-zero emissions by 2050, and a housing affordability plan that includes a ban on new foreign ownership for two years.
With another minority Parliament on the way, the Liberals' ability to implement that platform will rely on them finding support from other parties. A comparison of all the parties' platforms can be found here.
The COVID-19 pandemic loomed large over the 36-day campaign. When Trudeau called the election, he argued that Canadians deserved a chance to weigh in on how the country would "finish the fight against COVID-19."
Opposition parties slammed the Liberal leader for calling an election they felt was unnecessary, and the election itself became a key issue throughout the campaign.
As time went on, polls showed a tight race, with the Liberals and Conservatives deadlocked at just above 30 per cent support in the final poll by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Support for smaller parties diverged over the course of the campaign, with support for the Green Party declining and the People's Party of Canada gaining ground.
The NDP was at 17.5 per cent support in the final Nanos poll, with the Bloc Quebecois at 7.5 per cent, the PPC at 6.6 and the Greens at 4.5.
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
A 36-day federal election campaign came to an end with a result that will give the Liberals another minority government. Replay the CTVNews.ca live blog from election day.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
Canadian dollar rises as Trudeau win clears path for economic support
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart in Asian trading on Tuesday as oil prices rose and a projected election win for Justin Trudeau's Liberal party reassured investors that economic support would continue.
TRUTH TRACKER | Elections Canada reports technical issues, polling station disruptions as Canadians cast their ballots
Elections Canada has apologized after technical problems plagued its website earlier Monday, preventing some Canadians from finding out where their polling station was located, in addition to several disruptions at polling stations across the country.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Election 2021: Nanaimo-Ladysmith too close to call between Conservatives, NDP, Greens
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking the results of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.
-
Election 2021: NDP's Laurel Collins projected winner in Victoria riding
CTV News is projecting Laurel Collins, incumbent NDP candidate for Victoria, will be re-elected in the 2021 federal election.
Calgary
-
-
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit record high, 4.6K new weekend cases
Alberta also recorded 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by double-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais leads Conservative Diotte in narrow Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais has a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach late Monday night, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Toronto
-
RESULTS
RESULTS | Latest federal election results in Ontario
Election results in Canada continue to come in after a 36-day campaign came to an end.
-
Full list of federal election winners in Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area remained a Liberal stronghold Monday night.
-
Montreal
-
-
Status quo rules the day in Quebec, with Liberals unscathed but denied growth
Quebecers helped keep Justin Trudeau's Liberals to the status quo, and minority status, by awarding them many of the same seats they won in 2019 and none of the growth they coveted.
-
Nine people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
Winnipeg
-
-
INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
One Manitoba riding remains unclaimed, winner likely not known for days: political scientist
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is too close to call as Monday turned into Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
In tight race, Conservative Brad Redekopp wins Saskatoon battleground riding
Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
-
After social media outcry over PPC rally, Saskatoon police say they’ll 'work with' Public Health
Saskatoon police say they will work with Public Health in response to apparent violations of Saskatchewan’s masking rules at the People’s Party of Canada campaign rally.
Regina
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
-
Regina results: 3 Conservative MPs re-elected
Conservative candidates Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley have been re-elected in Regina.
-
Federal election results for Saskatchewan
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.
Atlantic
-
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
London
-
London-area federal election results 2021
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
-
-
Anyone in line when polls close will be able to vote, Elections Canada says
With long lines reported at polling stations across the country, Elections Canada is reminding Canadians that anyone in line when polls closed will be able to vote.
Northern Ontario
-
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
-
Complete federal election coverage from northern Ontario
The CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca team is ready to bring you all of the federal election news from the region.
Kitchener
-
LIVE RESULTS
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
Waterloo results: Liberal Bardish Chagger declared winner
Liberal incumbent Bardish Chagger has been declared the winner of the Waterloo riding by CTV News’ Decision Desk.