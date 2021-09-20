Federal election 2021: Live results for all 42 ridings in B.C.
It's election day across the country as Canadians head to the polls to choose the next leader of the federal government.
At this time, the polls are still open on the West Coast, but here's a list of all the candidates whose names appear on the ballots in B.C.'s 42 ridings.
When the polls close, check back here for live results.
Candidates marked with "(i)" are incumbents, and later, those with an asterisk have been declared winners by CTV News' results team.
When the night is over, ridings that are too close to call will not have any asterisks.
VANCOUVER CENTRE
Conservative – Harry Cockell
Green – Alaric Paivarinta
Liberal – Hedy Fry(i)
NDP – Breen Ouellette
People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes
VANCOUVER EAST
Communist – Natasha Hale
Conservative – Mauro Francis
Green – Cheryl Matthew
Liberal – Josh Vander Vies
Libertarian – Golok Buday
NDP – Jenny Kwan(i)
People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke
VANCOUVER GRANVILLE
Conservative – Kailin Che
Green – Imtiaz Popat
Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed
NDP – Anjali Appadurai
People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett
VANCOUVER KINGSWAY
Communist – Kimball Cariou
Conservative – Carson Binda
Green – Farrukh Chishtie
Liberal – Virginia Bremner
Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen
NDP – Don Davies(i)
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie
VANCOUVER QUADRA
Conservative – Brad Armstrong
Green – Devyani Singh
Liberal – Joyce Murray(i)
NDP – Naden Abenes
People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann
VANCOUVER SOUTH
Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill
Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan(i)
Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson
NDP – Sean McQuillan
People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook
NORTH VANCOUVER
Conservative – Les Jickling
Green – Archie Kaario
Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson(i)
NDP – Tammy Bentz
People's Party of Canada – John Galloway
WEST VANCOUVER-SUNSHINE COAST-SEA TO SKY COUNTRY
Conservative – John Weston
Green – Mike Simpson
Independent – Chris MacGregor
Independent – Terry Grimwood
Liberal – Patrick Weiler(i)
NDP – Avi Lewis
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey
People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb
RICHMOND CENTRE
Conservative – Alice Wong(i)
Green – Laura Gillanders
Liberal – Wilson Miao
NDP – Sandra Nixon
People's Party of Canada – James Hinton
STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST
Conservative – Kenny Chiu
Green – Francoise Raunet
Liberal – Parm Bains
NDP – Jack Trovato
People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh
DELTA
Conservative – Garry Shearer
Green – Jeremy Smith
Independent – Hong Yan Pan
Liberal – Carla Qualtrough(i)
NDP – Monika Dean
People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko
BURNABY NORTH-SEYMOUR
Conservative – Kelsey Shein
Green – Peter Dolling
Liberal – Terry Beech(i)
NDP – Jim Hanson
People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson
BURNABY SOUTH
Conservative – Likky Lavji
Green – Maureen Curran
Independent – Martin Kendell
Liberal – Brea Huang Sami
NDP – Jagmeet Singh(i)
People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams
NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY
Conservative – Paige Munro
Green – David MacDonald
Liberal – Rozina Jaffer
NDP – Peter Julian(i)
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide
PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM
Conservative – Nelly Shin(i)
Liberal – Will Davis
Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier
NDP – Bonita Zarrillo
People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson
COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM
Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis
Liberal – Ron McKinnon(i)
NDP – Laura Dupont
People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell
PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE
Conservative – Marc Dalton(i)
Independent – Steven William Ranta
Liberal – Ahmed Yousef
NDP – Phil Klapwyk
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle
People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann
SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK
Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay(i)
Liberal – Gordie Hogg
NDP – June Liu
People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen
SURREY CENTRE
Communist – Ryan Abbott
Conservative – Tina Bains
Green – Felix Kongyuy
Liberal – Randeep Sarai(i)
NDP – Sonia Andhi
People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy
SURREY-NEWTON
Conservative – Syed Mohsin
Independent - Parveer Hundal
Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal(i)
NDP – Avneet Johal
People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh
LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE
Conservative – Tako Van Popta(i)
Green – Kaija Farstad
Liberal – Kim Richter
NDP – Michael Chang
People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk
CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY
Conservative – Tamara Jansen(i)
Liberal – John Aldag
NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash
People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy
FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS
Conservative – Dave Hayer
Green – Perry Denure
Independent – Murali Krishnan
Liberal – Ken Hardie(i)
NDP – Raji Toor
People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring
ABBOTSFORD
Conservative – Ed Fast(i)
Green – Stephen Fowler
Liberal - Navreen Gill
NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair
CHILLIWACK-HOPE
Conservative – Mark Strahl(i)
Green – Arthur Green
Liberal – Kelly Velonis
NDP – DJ Pohl
People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic
CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE
Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen
Conservative – Todd Doherty(i)
Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang
Liberal – Garth Frizzell
NDP – Audrey McKinnon
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
Conservative – Dan Albas(i)
Green – Brennan Wauters
Liberal – Sarah Eves
NDP – Joan Phillip
People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald
COURTENAY-ALBERNI
Conservative – Mary Lee
Green – Susanne Lawson
Liberal – Susan Farlinger
Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley
NDP – Gord Johns(i)
People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich
COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD
Conservative – Alana Delong
Green – Lia Versaevel
Liberal – Blair Herbert
NDP – Alistair MacGregor(i)
People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht
ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE
Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund
Conservative – Laura Anne Frost
Green – Harley Gordon
Liberal – Doug Kobayashi
NDP – Randall Garrison(i)
People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson
KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO
Conservative – Frank Caputo
Green – Iain Currie
Independent – Wayne Allan
Independent – Bob O'Brien
Liberal – Jesse McCormick
NDP – Bill Sundhu
People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo
KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY
Conservative – Tracy Gray(i)
Green – Imre Szeman
Liberal – Tim Krupa
NDP – Cade Desjarlais
People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers
KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA
Conservative – Rob Morrison(i)
Green – Rana Nelson
Liberal – Robin Goldsbury
NDP – Wayne Stetski
People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett
MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON
Conservative – Brad Vis(i)
Green – Nicole Bellay
Liberal – Geet Grewal
NDP – Lynn Perrin
People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles
NANAIMO-LADYSMITH
Conservative – Tamara Kronis
Green – Paul Manly(i)
Liberal – Michelle Corfield
NDP – Lisa Marie Barron
People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton
NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER
Conservative – Shelley Downey
Green – Jessica Wegg
Liberal – Jennifer Grenz
Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal
Maverick – Stacey Gastis
NDP – Rachel Blaney(i)
People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight
NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP
Conservative – Mel Arnold(i)
Green – Andrea Gunner
Liberal – Shelley Desautels
NDP – Ron Johnston
People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing
PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES
Canada's Fourth Front – Phil Hewkin
Conservative – Bob Zimmer(i)
Green – Catharine Kendall
Liberal – Amir Alavi
Maverick – David Jeffers
NDP – Cory Grizz Longley
People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck
SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS
Communist – Dock Currie
Conservative – David Busch
Green – Elizabeth May(i)
Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour
NDP – Sabina Singh
People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman
SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY
Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor
Conservative – Claire Rattee
Green – Adeana Young
Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj
NDP – Taylor Bachrach(i)
People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
Conservative – Helena Konanz
Green – Tara Howse
Liberal – Ken Robertson
NDP – Richard Cannings(i)
People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor
VICTORIA
Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert
Communist – Janis Zroback
Conservative – Hannah Hodson
Green – Nick Loughton
Liberal – Nikki MacDonald
NDP – Laurel Collins(i)
People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps
