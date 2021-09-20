Federal election 2021: Live results for all 42 ridings in B.C.

Vancouver -

It's election day across the country as Canadians head to the polls to choose the next leader of the federal government.

At this time, the polls are still open on the West Coast, but here's a list of all the candidates whose names appear on the ballots in B.C.'s 42 ridings.

When the polls close, check back here for live results.

The list, and the map on CTVNewsVancouver.ca's federal election hub https://bc.ctvnews.ca/election-2021, will be updated as candidates are elected.

Candidates marked with "(i)" are incumbents, and later, those with an asterisk have been declared winners by CTV News' results team.

When the night is over, ridings that are too close to call will not have any asterisks.

VANCOUVER CENTRE

Conservative – Harry Cockell

Green – Alaric Paivarinta

Liberal – Hedy Fry(i)

NDP – Breen Ouellette

People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes

VANCOUVER EAST

Communist – Natasha Hale

Conservative – Mauro Francis

Green – Cheryl Matthew

Liberal – Josh Vander Vies

Libertarian – Golok Buday

NDP – Jenny Kwan(i)

People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke

VANCOUVER GRANVILLE

Conservative – Kailin Che

Green – Imtiaz Popat

Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed

NDP – Anjali Appadurai

People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett

VANCOUVER KINGSWAY

Communist – Kimball Cariou

Conservative – Carson Binda

Green – Farrukh Chishtie

Liberal – Virginia Bremner

Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen

NDP – Don Davies(i)

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie

VANCOUVER QUADRA

Conservative – Brad Armstrong

Green – Devyani Singh

Liberal – Joyce Murray(i)

NDP – Naden Abenes

People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann

VANCOUVER SOUTH

Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill

Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan(i)

Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson

NDP – Sean McQuillan

People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook

NORTH VANCOUVER

Conservative – Les Jickling

Green – Archie Kaario

Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson(i)

NDP – Tammy Bentz

People's Party of Canada – John Galloway

WEST VANCOUVER-SUNSHINE COAST-SEA TO SKY COUNTRY

Conservative – John Weston

Green – Mike Simpson

Independent – Chris MacGregor

Independent – Terry Grimwood

Liberal – Patrick Weiler(i)

NDP – Avi Lewis

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey

People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb

RICHMOND CENTRE

Conservative – Alice Wong(i)

Green – Laura Gillanders

Liberal – Wilson Miao

NDP – Sandra Nixon

People's Party of Canada – James Hinton

STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST

Conservative – Kenny Chiu

Green – Francoise Raunet

Liberal – Parm Bains

NDP – Jack Trovato

People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh

DELTA

Conservative – Garry Shearer

Green – Jeremy Smith

Independent – Hong Yan Pan

Liberal – Carla Qualtrough(i)

NDP – Monika Dean

People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko

BURNABY NORTH-SEYMOUR

Conservative – Kelsey Shein

Green – Peter Dolling

Liberal – Terry Beech(i)

NDP – Jim Hanson

People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson

BURNABY SOUTH

Conservative – Likky Lavji

Green – Maureen Curran

Independent – Martin Kendell

Liberal – Brea Huang Sami

NDP – Jagmeet Singh(i)

People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams

NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY

Conservative – Paige Munro

Green – David MacDonald

Liberal – Rozina Jaffer

NDP – Peter Julian(i)

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide

PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM

Conservative – Nelly Shin(i)

Liberal – Will Davis

Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier

NDP – Bonita Zarrillo

People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson

COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM

Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis

Liberal – Ron McKinnon(i)

NDP – Laura Dupont

People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell

PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE

Conservative – Marc Dalton(i)

Independent – Steven William Ranta

Liberal – Ahmed Yousef

NDP – Phil Klapwyk

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle

People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann

SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK

Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay(i)

Liberal – Gordie Hogg

NDP – June Liu

People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen

SURREY CENTRE

Communist – Ryan Abbott

Conservative – Tina Bains

Green – Felix Kongyuy

Liberal – Randeep Sarai(i)

NDP – Sonia Andhi

People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy

SURREY-NEWTON

Conservative – Syed Mohsin

Independent - Parveer Hundal

Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal(i)

NDP – Avneet Johal

People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh

LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE

Conservative – Tako Van Popta(i)

Green – Kaija Farstad

Liberal – Kim Richter

NDP – Michael Chang

People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY

Conservative – Tamara Jansen(i)

Liberal – John Aldag

NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash

People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy

FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS

Conservative – Dave Hayer

Green – Perry Denure

Independent – Murali Krishnan

Liberal – Ken Hardie(i)

NDP – Raji Toor

People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring

ABBOTSFORD

Conservative – Ed Fast(i)

Green – Stephen Fowler

Liberal - Navreen Gill

NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair

CHILLIWACK-HOPE

Conservative – Mark Strahl(i)

Green – Arthur Green

Liberal – Kelly Velonis

NDP – DJ Pohl

People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic

CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE

Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen

Conservative – Todd Doherty(i)

Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang

Liberal – Garth Frizzell

NDP – Audrey McKinnon

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson

CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA

Conservative – Dan Albas(i)

Green – Brennan Wauters

Liberal – Sarah Eves

NDP – Joan Phillip

People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald

COURTENAY-ALBERNI

Conservative – Mary Lee

Green – Susanne Lawson

Liberal – Susan Farlinger

Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley

NDP – Gord Johns(i)

People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich

COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD

Conservative – Alana Delong

Green – Lia Versaevel

Liberal – Blair Herbert

NDP – Alistair MacGregor(i)

People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht

ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE

Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund

Conservative – Laura Anne Frost

Green – Harley Gordon

Liberal – Doug Kobayashi

NDP – Randall Garrison(i)

People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson

KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO

Conservative – Frank Caputo

Green – Iain Currie

Independent – Wayne Allan

Independent – Bob O'Brien

Liberal – Jesse McCormick

NDP – Bill Sundhu

People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo

KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY

Conservative – Tracy Gray(i)

Green – Imre Szeman

Liberal – Tim Krupa

NDP – Cade Desjarlais

People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers

KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA

Conservative – Rob Morrison(i)

Green – Rana Nelson

Liberal – Robin Goldsbury

NDP – Wayne Stetski

People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett

MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON

Conservative – Brad Vis(i)

Green – Nicole Bellay

Liberal – Geet Grewal

NDP – Lynn Perrin

People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles

NANAIMO-LADYSMITH

Conservative – Tamara Kronis

Green – Paul Manly(i)

Liberal – Michelle Corfield

NDP – Lisa Marie Barron

People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton

NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER

Conservative – Shelley Downey

Green – Jessica Wegg

Liberal – Jennifer Grenz

Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal

Maverick – Stacey Gastis

NDP – Rachel Blaney(i)

People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight

NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP

Conservative – Mel Arnold(i)

Green – Andrea Gunner

Liberal – Shelley Desautels

NDP – Ron Johnston

People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing

PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES

Canada's Fourth Front – Phil Hewkin

Conservative – Bob Zimmer(i)

Green – Catharine Kendall

Liberal – Amir Alavi

Maverick – David Jeffers

NDP – Cory Grizz Longley

People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck

SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS

Communist – Dock Currie

Conservative – David Busch

Green – Elizabeth May(i)

Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour

NDP – Sabina Singh

People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman

SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY

Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor

Conservative – Claire Rattee

Green – Adeana Young

Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj

NDP – Taylor Bachrach(i)

People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven

SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY

Conservative – Helena Konanz

Green – Tara Howse

Liberal – Ken Robertson

NDP – Richard Cannings(i)

People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor

VICTORIA

Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert

Communist – Janis Zroback

Conservative – Hannah Hodson

Green – Nick Loughton

Liberal – Nikki MacDonald

NDP – Laurel Collins(i)

People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill