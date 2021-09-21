NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wins Burnaby South riding in B.C. for 3rd time
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has won his B.C. riding of Burnaby South, according to the CTV News Decision Desk.
Speaking to supporters on Monday night, Singh pledged to keep pushing Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government on progressive issues.
"We are going to continue fighting for you just the same way we fought for you during the pandemic," he said, pointing to the NDP's pressure to increase emergency benefits and wage subsidies.
"We are going to keep fighting to make sure the super-wealthy pay their fair share … so the burden doesn't fall on you and your families."
As party leader, Singh has crisscrossed the country campaigning on promises of affordability and bold action on climate change.
Early results indicated his party made modest gains on Monday. The NDP was leading or elected in 27 seats as of 10 p.m., three more than the party held at dissolution.
Singh was first elected to the Burnaby South riding in 2019 during a byelection, after he was elected party leader.
The NDP strong-hold was created in 2015 from two other ridings that had also been strongholds for the party.
Nestled in the heart of Metro Vancouver, residents of Burnaby South are feeling the impact of the region’s housing affordability crisis, even though the average household income is $100,000. Of the riding’s nearly 130,000 people, 63 per cent are homeowners and 37 per cent are renters.
Singh, one of only two federal party leaders who’s racialized, won in a riding where 71 per cent identify as a visible minority.
The riding neighbours Burnaby North-Seymour, the end-point of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, where many residents and the city government have voiced opposition to the planned pipeline expansion.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Federal election 2021: Live results for all 42 ridings in B.C.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
NEW | Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Annamie Paul defeated as Green vote dries up
In her second bid to win the Toronto Centre riding, Green Leader Annamie Paul didn't come close.
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier fails to win seat, but party increases popular vote
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has failed to win back his old seat in Beauce, Que., but his party looks to increase its popular vote.
TRUTH TRACKER | Elections Canada reports technical issues, polling station disruptions as Canadians cast their ballots
Elections Canada has apologized after technical problems plagued its website earlier Monday, preventing some Canadians from finding out where their polling station was located, in addition to several disruptions at polling stations across the country.
TRUTH TRACKER | Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation
CTVNews.ca provided real-time analysis on election night and tracked instances of voting irregularities, as well as election night misinformation spread through social media.
Record number of mail-in ballots means final election results could take a while
With about 1 million voters sending in their 2021 ballots by mail, Canadians may have to wait longer than usual to find out who will form the next government.
Vancouver Island
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Election 2021: Live results for all Vancouver Island ridings
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking all seven Vancouver Island ridings.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Election 2021: Nanaimo-Ladysmith too close to call between Conservatives, NDP, Greens
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking the results of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.
Calgary
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
NEW
NEW | Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country.
-
Federal election 2021: Live Alberta results
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Federal election 2021: Live results for all 34 ridings in Alberta
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods over Ben Henderson
Incumbent Tim Uppal defeated former city councillor Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods.
Toronto
-
LIVE RESULTS
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results in Ontario as they come in
Live election results in Canada are flowing in as a 36-day campaign comes to an end.
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Full list of federal election winners in Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area remained a Liberal stronghold Monday night.
Montreal
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Early election results have Liberals leading, Bloc slipping in Quebec
Early election results have the Liberals leading in Quebec after a race dominated by frequent appeals to Quebec nationalism.
-
Eight people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
Winnipeg
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
NDP’s Niki Ashton secures fifth straight win in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski
CTV’s Decision Desk is declaring that Niki Ashton of the NDP will be re-elected in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski.
Saskatoon
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
After social media outcry over PPC rally, Saskatoon police say they’ll 'work with' Public Health
Saskatoon police say they will work with Public Health in response to apparent violations of Saskatchewan’s masking rules at the People’s Party of Canada campaign rally.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.
Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Regina
-
Regina results: Warren Steinley re-elected in Regina–Lewvan
Conservative candidate Warren Steinley has been re-elected in Regina–Lewvan.
-
Live: Federal election results for Saskatchewan
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
Atlantic
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
London
-
London-area federal election results 2021
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Anyone in line when polls close will be able to vote, Elections Canada says
With long lines reported at polling stations across the country, Elections Canada is reminding Canadians that anyone in line when polls closed will be able to vote.
Northern Ontario
-
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
-
Clothing store apologizes after incident with woman and her service dog in Sudbury
A Sudbury woman says she was discriminated against after bringing her service dog into a clothing store.
Kitchener
-
LIVE RESULTS
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
Waterloo results: Liberal Bardish Chagger declared winner
Liberal incumbent Bardish Chagger has been declared the winner of the Waterloo riding by CTV News’ Decision Desk.