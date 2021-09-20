Election 2021: Here's how the parties are faring in B.C.

Vancouver -

Polls have now closed across the country in Canada's 44th federal election, with the CTV News Decision Desk projecting a Liberal minority.

With thousands of votes still to be counted in British Columbia, several of the province's 42 ridings have already been called, with the Conservatives taking seven, the Liberals winning three, and the NDP winning seven.

All of the victorious candidates in B.C. as of 8:30 p.m. were either incumbent candidates or candidates from the incumbent party. No seats in B.C. had changed hands yet, though some close races had the potential to become gains for another party.

Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.

At dissolution, B.C. had 17 Conservative MPs, 11 Liberals, 11 New Democrats, two Greens and one Independent: former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who did not seek re-election.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gambled that a pandemic election would restore his party to a majority government, as it had after the 2015 election. That gamble ultimately failed to pay off, with the Liberals returned to Parliament with a (larger/smaller) minority.

The party's platform includes $78 billion in new spending over the next five years, much of it going to Canada's post-pandemic recovery. There's also $2 billion promised towards Indigenous reconciliation efforts, a climate plan that aims to bring the oil and gas sector to net-zero emissions by 2050, and a housing affordability plan that includes a ban on new foreign ownership for two years.

With another minority Parliament on the way, the Liberals' ability to implement that platform will rely on them finding support from other parties. A comparison of all the parties' platforms can be found here.

The COVID-19 pandemic loomed large over the 36-day campaign. When Trudeau called the election, he argued that Canadians deserved a chance to weigh in on how the country would "finish the fight against COVID-19."

Opposition parties slammed the Liberal leader for calling an election they felt was unnecessary, and the election itself became a key issue throughout the campaign.

As time went on, polls showed a tight race, with the Liberals and Conservatives deadlocked at just above 30 per cent support in the final poll by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Support for smaller parties diverged over the course of the campaign, with support for the Green Party declining and the People's Party of Canada gaining ground.

The NDP was at 17.5 per cent support in the final Nanos poll, with the Bloc Quebecois at 7.5 per cent, the PPC at 6.6 and the Greens at 4.5.