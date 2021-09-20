Election 2021: Here's how the parties are faring in B.C.
Polls have now closed across the country in Canada's 44th federal election, with the CTV News Decision Desk projecting a Liberal minority.
With thousands of votes still to be counted in British Columbia, several of the province's 42 ridings have already been called, with the Conservatives taking seven, the Liberals winning three, and the NDP winning seven.
All of the victorious candidates in B.C. as of 8:30 p.m. were either incumbent candidates or candidates from the incumbent party. No seats in B.C. had changed hands yet, though some close races had the potential to become gains for another party.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
At dissolution, B.C. had 17 Conservative MPs, 11 Liberals, 11 New Democrats, two Greens and one Independent: former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who did not seek re-election.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gambled that a pandemic election would restore his party to a majority government, as it had after the 2015 election. That gamble ultimately failed to pay off, with the Liberals returned to Parliament with a (larger/smaller) minority.
The party's platform includes $78 billion in new spending over the next five years, much of it going to Canada's post-pandemic recovery. There's also $2 billion promised towards Indigenous reconciliation efforts, a climate plan that aims to bring the oil and gas sector to net-zero emissions by 2050, and a housing affordability plan that includes a ban on new foreign ownership for two years.
With another minority Parliament on the way, the Liberals' ability to implement that platform will rely on them finding support from other parties. A comparison of all the parties' platforms can be found here.
The COVID-19 pandemic loomed large over the 36-day campaign. When Trudeau called the election, he argued that Canadians deserved a chance to weigh in on how the country would "finish the fight against COVID-19."
Opposition parties slammed the Liberal leader for calling an election they felt was unnecessary, and the election itself became a key issue throughout the campaign.
As time went on, polls showed a tight race, with the Liberals and Conservatives deadlocked at just above 30 per cent support in the final poll by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Support for smaller parties diverged over the course of the campaign, with support for the Green Party declining and the People's Party of Canada gaining ground.
The NDP was at 17.5 per cent support in the final Nanos poll, with the Bloc Quebecois at 7.5 per cent, the PPC at 6.6 and the Greens at 4.5.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Elections Canada has apologized after technical problems plagued its website earlier Monday, preventing some Canadians from finding out where their polling station was located, in addition to several disruptions at polling stations across the country.
Follow our CTVNews.ca Truth Tracker live blog for real-time analysis, as we keep an eye on instances of voting irregularities as well as election night misinformation spread through social media.
With about 1 million voters sending in their 2021 ballots by mail, Canadians may have to wait longer than usual to find out who will form the next government.
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has announced its first clear indication that it is preparing to ease travel restrictions first imposed in March 2020, but details are in short supply, including how the new policy will specifically impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border, where non-essential visitors remain prohibited from crossing.
According to a new report looking at Alzheimer’s disease and dementia worldwide, around 75 per cent of all dementia cases are undiagnosed — and due to advancements in treatments and testing, there could be a 'tsunami of demand' for diagnosis in the next few years.
