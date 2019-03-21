

Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for additional help in relation to an unprovoked assault Sunday morning, where a man allegedly spat on a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz, 28, has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting in the face of a 19-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on March 17 on Granville Street near West Georgia Street.

After the first attack, video surveillance shows the suspect walking on the east side of Granville. He appears spit on the chest of an elderly man walking by.

The man in the video then appears to spit on two women walking past him.

"They appear to be random, which is quite troubling to us and it appears to be more than one and we’re not sure what the motive is and looking at it as a random, unprovoked attack -- these are troubling to us," said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Vancouver police is asking those three additional victims to come forward or anyone else who experienced this type of assault to contact them.

Anyone who may be a victim of this assault is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321.